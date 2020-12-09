First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,640 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

