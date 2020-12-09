First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of DIA opened at $302.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $302.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

