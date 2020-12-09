First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,676 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

