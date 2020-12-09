First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,019 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

