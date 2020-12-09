First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

