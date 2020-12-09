First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

