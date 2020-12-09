First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

KSU opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

