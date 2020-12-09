First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTIS opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

