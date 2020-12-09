First City Capital Management Inc. Has $467,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

