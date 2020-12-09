First City Capital Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,556,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

