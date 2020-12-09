First City Capital Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens downgraded McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $208.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

