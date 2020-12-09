First City Capital Management Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 17.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $2,375,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.