First City Capital Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

