First City Capital Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 179.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 470.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 331.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

