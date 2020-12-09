First City Capital Management Inc. Has $751,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

