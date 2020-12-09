First City Capital Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

NYSE APD opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average of $277.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

