First City Capital Management Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,697 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.65, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

