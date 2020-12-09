First City Capital Management Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

