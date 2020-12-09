First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Diageo stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
