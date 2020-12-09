First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

