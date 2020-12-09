First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $220.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

