First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

