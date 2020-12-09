First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

