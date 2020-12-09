First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,742,085 shares of company stock worth $402,423,353. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. The company has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.