First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $307,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,000.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $997.49 and its 200-day moving average is $991.41. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

