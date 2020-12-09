First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $342,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 123.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa by 30.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.90.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.