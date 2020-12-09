First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $322.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

