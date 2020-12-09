First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $377.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

