First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth $45,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,526. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

