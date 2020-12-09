First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,050 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGU. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 101.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

