First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,902 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

