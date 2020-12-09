First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

