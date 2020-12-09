First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,802 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.31 billion, a PE ratio of -96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $154.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

