First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,686 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,427,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,847,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,591,000 after buying an additional 49,439 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

