First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,847 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

