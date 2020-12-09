First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,501 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

