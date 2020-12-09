First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.