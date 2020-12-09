First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after acquiring an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

