First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,914,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,537. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

