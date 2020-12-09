First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 82,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $86,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,887. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

