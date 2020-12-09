First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $303.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

