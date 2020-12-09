First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $303.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.