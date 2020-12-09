First City Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $2,940,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

WDFC opened at $260.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $264.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.95 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

