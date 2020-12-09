Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,893 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

