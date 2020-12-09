Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,893 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

