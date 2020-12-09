Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.17.

FLNT stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of 104.28 and a beta of 2.90. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

