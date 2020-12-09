Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Fortive worth $201,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $41,635,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

