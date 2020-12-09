Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Fortive worth $201,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

