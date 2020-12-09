Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

