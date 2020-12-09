Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

FOXA opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

