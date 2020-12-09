G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.